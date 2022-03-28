‘Snowpiercer’ Changes Showrunners Ahead of Season 4, Adds Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov to Cast

“Snowpiercer” is changing showrunners going into the show’s fourth season.

Paul Zbyszewski — whose past credits include “Lost,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “Helstrom” — will take the reins of the TNT series from Graeme Manson. Manson famously took over showrunning duties on the drama show after original series creator Josh Friedman and TNT parted ways over “creative differences” before Season 1.

In addition, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” alum Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov are both joining the series in Season 4. The news comes the same day as the Season 3 finale. Production is now underway on Season 4.

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of ‘Snowpiercer’ – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel,” said Manson and executive producer Aubrey Nealon. “Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of ‘Snowpiercer’ that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built,” added Zbyszewski. “We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

In episode nine of Season 3, Layton (Daveed Diggs), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Josie (Katie McGuinness), Alex (Rowan Blanchard) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) band together to rescue Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Relieved to find her alive, she is brought back on board the train safely, resulting in a blowout party on the train. The celebration is short-lived however when Melanie exposes Layton for misleading the passengers by offering hope of finding a viable existence in New Eden.

“Snowpiercer” season four is executive produced by Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.