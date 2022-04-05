‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at FX

FX has renewed “Snowfall,” the crime drama created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, for its sixth and final season.

The series is set in Los Angeles during the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s. Season 5, which is currently airing on FX, takes place in summer 1986, and follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his family as they’ve become rich and are on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted, until basketball star Len Bias’ crack-related death sends lawmakers and the Los Angeles Police Department after them. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Today, as the fifth season of ‘Snowfall’ reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley and the rest of the producers to bring ‘Snowfall’ to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

“To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream,” said Andron. “I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire ‘Snowfall’ family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end,” he continued, referencing Singleton’s 2019 death at age 51.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Idris, who produces “Snowfall” as well as starring. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact ‘Snowfall’ has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

Executive producers for “Snowfall” include Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Andron also serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.