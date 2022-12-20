‘Snowfall’ Final Season Set for February Premiere on FX (TV News Roundup)

The sixth and final season of “Snowfall” will return Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu, the network announced. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season.

The final season kicks off during October 1986, as a brewing civil war threatens to end the Saint family. After being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) becomes desperate and is forced to rob his own blood to get ahead. Now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he built, Franklin has to out-maneuver the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, along with the LAPD’s corrupt CRASH units, to survive.

The drama series was created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, and is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Idris also serves as producer. Andron serves as showrunner. “Snowfall” is produced by FX Productions.

In other television news today:

DATES

Showtime and the NFL announced that the documentary sequel “The Show: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show,” a look into the making of the special, will premiere on Showtime on Dec. 23.

The 90-minute feature offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the iconic musical performance that starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was executive produced by Emmy winner Jesse Collins, Roc Nation, produced by DPS, led by Dave Meyers and directed by Hamish Hamilton. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three including outstanding variety special (live), a first for the show.

Working alongside Jesse Collins on production for the halftime show was musical director Adam Blackstone, creative director Es Devlin, show choreographer Fatima Robinson, Dionne Harmon as a co-executive producer and Bruce Rodgers as production designer. The documentary, directed by Erik Parker, follows the network’s first installment of “The Show,” which featured the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance by The Weeknd. “The Show: California Love” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.

TRAILERS

Vice’s “Most Expensivest” returns host 2 Chainz for a fourth season. The show hasn’t aired new episodes since July 2020, but will return in February. In the new trailer, Chainz takes a look at a LeBron James trading card that goes for a third of a million, a hydraulics-infused lowrider nearing $200,000 in value, a $100,000 mech suit and more.

Check out the trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

The Television Academy announced two newly-elected governors for the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group, which is replacing the Interactive Media Peer Group. Eric Shamlin, executive vice president, global head of entertainment at Media.Monks, will serve a two-year term. Kevin Dreyfuss, senior vice president, digital content and gaming studio at AMC Networks, will serve a one-year term.

In October, the Television Academy’s Board of Governors reorganized the Interactive Media Peer Group as the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group, reflecting significant changes in the television landscape since the former group began more than 20 years ago. The reorganization of the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group is effective Jan. 1.