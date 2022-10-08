‘SNL’ Lampoons Try Guys Controversy With Sketch Mimicking Response Video to Ned Fulmer’s Exit

“Saturday Night Live” parodied the intense social media reaction to the drama surrounding popular online comedy group the Try Guys with a sketch that featured parodies of the group’s remaining three members.

Episode host Brendan Gleeson, who was on the show to promote his upcoming film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starred in the sketch as a CNN White House correspondent reporting on important developments in America’s relations with Russia. But — much to the befuddlement of anchor Ego Nwodim — Gleeson interrupts the report to announce that the Try Guys have responded to the controversy surrounding Ned Fulmer, who was fired from the group after admitting to a “consensual workplace relationship” with a producer of the group’s online video series.

“It’s obviously an evolving story, but CNN can confirm that the Try Guys have released an official Youtube video clapping back at ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer, the wife guy-Try Guy,” Gleeson says. “He disrespected the brand by making out with one of the Food Babies at the Harry Styles concert,” referring to details of the scandal.

Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes played the three Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, appearing on CNN in a video formation identical to the one seen in their initial video addressing Fulmer’s exit from the video series, which is produced by a company founded by all four initial members. While Gleeson’s reporter is starstruck to speak with the three, an increasingly confused Nwodim tries desperately to understand why the story matters, asking if the affair was non-consensual.

“Worse, he committed the heinous act of having a consensual kiss, and not telling us, his friends,” Day says as Try Guy Kornfield.

“We hope he is somewhere on his back, with a bullet in his brain and belly,” Yang says as Try Guy Yang.

The sketch also parodied some of the criticism facing the Try Guys accusing them of overselling the drama of the event, such as them promising to edit Fulmer out of future videos and saying they processed the event “like a trauma.” The three Try Guys constantly demand the CNN editors cut to them, and discuss the tragedy of the event while continuing to promote their videos.

“Due to the trauma we are facing, our editors are working around the clock to remove any trace of Ned from past Try Guys content,” Dismukes says as Try Guy Habersberger. “This is the battle of our lives.”

“It will still be amazeballs, but it will also be sadballs,” Day says. “We’re all processing this horrific, violent and probably racist tragedy.”

While Gleeson’s superfan is left emotional by their video, thanking them for their bravery, Nwodim is left unimpressed, noting them that they’re millionaires before leaving her post to go take ketamine.

Watch the sketch below.