‘SNL’ Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, Brendon Gleeson as First Hosts For Season 48

Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as both host and musical guest next month as “Saturday Night Live” returns for its first three shows of the new season. But first, as “SNL” Season 48 launches on Oct. 1, Miles Teller will make his debut as host for the first time. Brandon Gleeson has also been lined up for his first ever “SNL” hosting stint.

NBC announced on Tuesday that “SNL” will return with three consecutive shows on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, featuring three first-time hosts.

First up as host is Teller, who currently stars in the summer blockbuster “Saturday Night Live,” will open the “SNL” season with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s Lamar’s third time as “SNL” music performer; the Grammy winner currently on tour promoting his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

The following week, on Oct. 8, comes Gleeson, who will also host “SNL” for the first time. Gleeson, who won an Emmy in 2009 for playing Winston Churchill in HBO’s “Into the Storm,” is promoting his new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which hits theaters Oct. 21.

Willow will join Gleeson’s episode as musical guest, her first time on “SNL.” Her appearance comes as her fifth album, “<COPINGMECHANISM>,” is released on Oct. 7.

And then there’s Megan Thee Stallion, who makes her “SNL” hosting debut on Oct. 15. She’s also the episode’s musical guest, making her second appearance on “SNL” in that capacity. The Grammy winner is supporting her latest album, “Traumazine.”

The new episodes come as “SNL” undergoes a castmember shift, including the recently announced departure of Chris Redd. His exit follows the departures of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari announced earlier this month, and the news in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson were departing.

The show has also announced four new featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

“This will be a transition year,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said last week at the Emmy Awards. “The change years are always difficult. But also really exciting.”

“Saturday Night Live” recently won the 2022 Emmy Award for variety sketch series, expanding its total tally of wins to 93 (including specials and short form series).

“SNL” airs live coast-to-coast on NBC, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. The season premiere episode will also stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.