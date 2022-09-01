‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.”

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show.

The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations.

More to come…