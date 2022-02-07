Smithsonian Channel Shares First Look at ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’; ‘Vice’ Renewed for Third and Fourth Season (TV News Roundup)

The Smithsonian Channel has shared a clip promoting “One Thousand Years of Slavery,” a new docuseries that aims to tell the global story of slavery.

The four-part series features interviews and discussions with notable Black actors, celebrities and leaders, who will dive into their own family connections to slavery and unpack the legacy it has left today. Some of the people interviewed for the series include Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial and Dulé Hill.

The series is executive produced by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Bassett Vance Productions, with Vance narrating every episode. In the clip, Vance speaks at a private panel discussion with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, AAFCA President Gil Robertson, Smithsonian Channel Head James Blue and Dr. Jessica Mildward. Vance discussed why he thinks the miniseries is necessary, and how it can help young people who are currently working in activism and the fight for social justice.

“We don’t know all the answers, and the answers are us,” Vance said at the panel. “The stories are us. And we shouldn’t be ashamed of our stories, of ourselves, of our history. And to be able to give that as a legacy for our children, that you have to know this. That you cannot allow other people to tell you you’re history.”

“One Thousand Years of Slavery” premieres on The Smithsonian Channel on Feb. 7. Watch the clip below.

RENEWALS

Showtime announced that it has renewed its Emmy-nominated documentary series “Vice” for a third and fourth season. The third season will premiere on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET, with the first eight episodes airing in the same slot until the midseason finale on June 19. The second half of the season will air later this year. Each episode of “Vice” features on-the-ground reporting from around the world, following issues of social justice, global conflict, civil uprisings and more. Series showrunner and executive producer is Beverly Chase. The co-executive producer is Craig Thomson and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and the executive vice president of Vice News.

DATES

“Theodosia,” an HBO Max adventure series based on books by Robin L. LaFevers, will be available for streaming starting March 10. The series follows 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton (Eloise Little), a supernaturally gifted teen and daughter of two Egyptologists, who lives in the Museum of Legends and Antiquities in Edwardian London. Set in 1906, “Theodosia” follows her quest to save the world alongside her younger brother Henry (Frankie Minchella), friend Will (Nana Agyeman-Bediako) and Egyptian Princess Safiya (Yasmina El-Abd). The series is produced by Cottonwood Media.

Freeform announced that “Good Trouble” will return for a fourth season on March 9 at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes dropping on Hulu the next day. The show follows the 20-something residents of a building in downtown Los Angeles as they navigate their lives and careers with one another. Series stars include Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig. Quintana, who plays Isabella, has been upped to a series regular, along with newcomer Craig. Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background. Also joining in a recurring role is Booboo StewartThe creators of “Good Trouble” are Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson also serves as showrunner and an executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez are also executive producers.

Ad-supported video on demand streaming service Tubi announced the Feb. 11 premiere date of its new original film, “10 Truths About Love,” starring Camilla Belle (“From Prada to Nada”). In the film, Belle plays a romance columnist whose boyfriend breaks up with her, sending her on an unexpected romantic journey with a new colleague. The movie joins a slate of romantic comedies and other films streaming in celebration of Valentine’s Day, including “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “500 Days of Summer” and “A Walk to Remember.” “10 Truths About Love” is executive produced by Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman and Laurence Braun.

CASTING

Peacock announced that DomiNque Perry (“Insecure”) will join the cast of the upcoming Peacock original series “Bust Down” as a guest star. The show follows casino employees played by Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd as they make a mess out of their lives in middle America. Perry will play Sam’s longtime girlfriend, Nina. The series will premiere all six episodes of its first season on March 10. “Bust Down” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, Richie Keen and the four stars, with Guy Stodel as a co-executive producer.

EXECS

Genius Brands International has announced that Cindy Kelly has been appointed as the head of advertising sales and co-chief revenue officer of Kartoon Channel. In this newly created position, Kelly will be in charge of overseeing advertising sales and sponsorships for the video-on-demand channel, which offers a slate of kid and family focused entertainment. Kelly has previously worked in children’s media sales at Cartoon Network, and served as broadcast account supervisor at Ogilvy and Mather Advertising.

PHILANTHROPY

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has donated $7 million to the Venice Family Clinic, the largest single donation the clinic has ever received. The foundation and Lorre, who is best known for creating sitcoms such as “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” have donated $17 million to the clinic over the last two decades. Thanks to the latest donation, the clinic is renovating its location at 604 Rose Avenue, which provides primary medical care, substance use services, vision care, a pharmacy and COVID-19 testing and vaccines, among other services. “Quality health care, provided with compassion and dignity, has been the operating principle of Venice Family Clinic since its inception,” Lorre said. “For that reason, I am honored to play a part in the renovation efforts for the iconic Rose Avenue site, and confident that the Clinic will continue to be an oasis of hope for generations to come.”

LATE NIGHT

