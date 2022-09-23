‘Small Axe’ Alum Sheyi Cole Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Sheyi Cole has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

The six-episode series hails from writer Ed Solomon and director Steven Soderbergh. Per the official description, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

Cole joins previously announced cast members Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant, and Jharrel Jerome.

Cole made his onscreen debut in the Amazon anthology series “Small Axe,” playing the title role of Wheatle in the fourth episode of the series. He has since gone on to star in the film “Boxing Day” and in an episode of Season 3 of the hit FX series “Atlanta.” Next up, he will be seen in the Netflix film “The Beautiful Game.”

Cole is repped by Epilogue Agency and The Artists Partnership.

Variety exclusively reported that “Full Circle” had been ordered to series in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the features “Let Them All Talk” and “Kimi” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”