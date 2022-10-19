‘Slow Horses’ Apple TV+ Trailer Foretells Season 2 Carnage (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ revealed the official trailer today for Season 2 of “Slow Horses,” the Gary Oldman thriller series that follows a team of British intelligence agents. The second season premieres globally on the streaming service Dec. 2 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week after that for the duration of the six-episode season.

And if there’s any confirmation of what fans can anticipate from Season 2, it’s that “more people are going to die,” according to a voice-over in the trailer from returning star Jack Lowden.

In the new season of “Slow Horses” (which is adapted from Mick Herron’s sequel novel “Dead Lion”), when exposure of previously-concealed Cold War secrets creates tension between Russia and Britain, the spies are again tasked with protecting society from inevitable catastrophe. Stars from Season 1 have returned for the production of the upcoming release, including Academy-Award winner Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish and many more.

Jeremy Lovering is directing the second season, who most recently directed Netflix’s “The One” in 2021, and the series is produced by See-Saw Films.

Watch the trailer below.

STREAMING

Tastemade announced the launch of its all-new Tastemade Home FAST channel Oct. 19, which is now available through Amazon Freevee, Tubi and Sling TV. Current streaming channels on the company’s network cater to a plethora of food and travel related programming, but Tastemade Home offers viewers new home and lifestyle content.

Twenty-seven shows will premiere globally for the remainder of 2022 on the debut channel, including “Dream Home Makeovers,” “The Great Garden Revolution,” “Gok’s Fill Your House for Free” and “The Home Team.” Other series viewers can expect to find when exploring the channel are “Beyond the Block,” which is returning for its third season with host Andrew Tyree, and “Weekend Refresh” with host Tia Mowry.

Simultaneous to the launch of Tastemade Home, Evan Bregman was hired to work as the general manager of streaming for the Tastemade company. Bregman formerly worked as vice president and head of business operations at Rooster Teeth, which he left in August to take on the new role.

“I’m proud to join Tastemade at an incredibly exciting time as we double down on the growth of our streaming business and launch our fourth US streaming channel,” Bregman said in a press release. “The places we call ‘home’ are more important than ever.”

TRAILERS

The young adult comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is returning to HBO Max Nov. 17 with the release of the first two episodes of Season 2, as confirmed by a recently dropped trailer. Two episodes will then come out each week leading up to the Dec. 15 season finale.

The first season of the HBO Max Original came out last year, and followed four college roommates at Essex College as they navigate sex and academia. The second season will pick up with the students returning from fall break. Series stars like Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott are returning to the screen along with regulars including Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer and Renika Williams.

Viewers can expect more raunchy humor and mishaps in the new episodes. At one point in the trailer, the group of 18-year-olds rationalize throwing a strip show as a “sex-positive, female-forward striptacular” that doubles as a fundraiser for climate change.

Produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in partnership with Warner Bros. Television, the comedy comes from Mindy Kaling, who is also an executive producer on the series, Howard Klein and showrunner Justin Noble.

Watch the trailer below.

*

“Titans,” the HBO Max series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans, is back for a fourth season, and the upcoming release delves headfirst into the supernatural. What’s more paranormal than a team of vigilantes with extraordinary powers? An evil cult with incomparable superhuman capabilities, the Season 4 official trailer would reveal — which was released Wednesday.

In Season 4, series regulars like Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan will reunite on-screen for an epic battle between good and evil as the Teen Titans take on their new enemies. The first two episodes premiere Nov. 3 on HBO Max, and then one new episode will be released each week through Dec. 1. The final six episodes of Season 4 will be released in 2023.

The series is a collaborative project between Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman and Geoff Johns are also returning to the upcoming season as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.

*

Roku Original series “Chrissy’s Court” is back for a third season. And based on the Season 3 trailer, which the Roku Channel dropped Oct. 14, the series is about to get even more absurd as model-turned-TV-lawyer Chrissy Teigen and her mother Pepper Thai crack down in the courtroom on small claims cases.

One moment revealed in the trailer shows Teigen reacting to a litigant who claims a man “prostituted my ass for some chicken wings.” But no matter the hilarity of the case, Teigen’s decisions are binding.

“I’m Judge Chrissy and in this courtroom, flattery will get you everywhere,” Teigan says to the camera in the trailer, hinting at some of the self-aware comedy viewers can anticipate from the ten-episode third season.

Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

Fox Corporation is partnering up with Magnite, an independent advertising platform that helps publishers monetize their content, to boost profits on OneFox’s breadth of programming.

The OneFox video inventory is a compilation of the company’s content in entertainment, sports, streaming and news. The goal, according to Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation at Fox Corporation, is to expedite the advertising process.

“In unifying our vast library of assets, we recognized the need to identify the right technology provider who could help deliver our premium inventory to advertisers,” Callahan said in a press release. “Magnite’s programmatic expertise and industry-leading technology make them the perfect fit to connect buyers with Fox audiences across all our properties.”

DATES

“City Island,” an all-new series of animated digital shorts, is coming to PBS Kids starting Dec. 26. Shorts in the series will address topics like conflict resolution and teamwork to help children understand what it takes to build a community.

“We’re excited to continue building our short form content library, and to tackle civics with ‘City Island’ in such a vibrant and engaging way,” Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of PBS Kids said in a press release.

The show depicts the lively metropolis of City Island, where citizens coexist with personified inanimate objects — like cars and buildings — each bringing unique personalities to the series. A lightbulb named Watt meets new members of the cast of characters in each episode.

Kimia Behpoornia and Kimiko Glenn will be the lead voice actors for the show, but the season will feature guest appearances from Hollywood stars like Amy Schumer, Julio Torres, James Adomian and Debi Mazar.

“City Island” was created by Aaron Augenblick, who is also working as an executive producer on the series with Daniel Powell and Gemma Correll, who is also the art director. The team produced 20 three-minute episodes, the first ten of which will stream for free on PBS Kids Dec. 26. The last ten episodes will be released Jan. 20, 2023.