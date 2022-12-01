‘Slow Horses’ Season 2: Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden Discuss Upcoming Season Ahead of December Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is premiering Dec. 2, and the streamer has shared a featurette that includes a conversation between series stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden. The two discuss the arcs of their respective characters, Jackson Lamb and River Cartwright, and how they’ve approached their roles and interactions with one another throughout the show, while previewing the upcoming season.

The espionage drama, whose first season premiered in April, follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. Oldman’s Lamb is the leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to varying career-ending mistakes. It is based on a series of “Slough House” novels by author Mick Herron. The show has been renewed for third and fourth seasons.

Check out the featurette below.

In other television news for today:

SERIES

Zooey Deschanel is set to headline a series about food in “What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel” for Discovery+. Through six 30-minute episodes, Deschanel will explore the different machinations behind what people eat, hoping to solve everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping and ask tough questions about what Americans eat.

“I’m very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone,” Deschanel said. “I’m excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there.”

The series is produced by ATTN, a Candle Media company, and is set to premiere in early 2023.

AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that Laurence Fishburne will present LeVar Burton with Lifetime Achievement honors at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Children’s & Family Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer will host the ceremony.

As longtime friends, Burton served as executive producer for the 2016 remake of “Roots,” which Fishburne starred in. Fishburne also appeared on Burton’s podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, in 2019.

As an actor, director and educator, Burton has taught multiple generations of children about the joys of reading through his work on popular children’s series “Reading Rainbow.” He has been honored with 13 Emmy Awards, three NAACP Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, the Fred Rogers Award, the Inamori Prize for Ethics in Entertainment and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PROGRAMMING

The Roku Channel has added daytime talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to its programming lineup, also becoming the exclusive AVOD streaming home for all episodes of the series. All previously aired episodes of the series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel, while all new episodes will be available to stream the day after air on The Roku Channel.

The series features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music. It is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and is distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. The show is produced and filmed in Los Angeles.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury will offer Game Show Network’s “People Puzzler,” hosted by actress Leah Remini, to broadcast stations for fall 2023. Debmar-Mercury is distributing 325 episodes of the game show, which combines pop culture with fun facts as a back-to-back Monday-Friday strip. It will be sold on an all-barter basis, with the syndicator splitting the national advertising time with stations. The show returned for a third season in August and has been a strong performer for Game Show Network, serving as one of its top-rated original game shows. It is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and People’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.

Pluto TV has made its debut in Canada — effective Dec. 1 — providing streaming of more than 20,000 hours of free programming to the country. This is the service’s most robust content at launch offering to-date, introducing a lineup of more than 110 thematic and single-series channels curated from a library containing thousands of titles from Paramount and global media partners. This Pluto TV initiative came in partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc.

The National Hockey League announced the debut of its first NHL FAST channel, showcasing a variety of curated NHL programming from the League’s content library. Fans in the United States can find the NHL FAST channel on channel 216 on The Roku Channel.

The channel’s content offering includes the latest NHL game highlights, classic condensed games including memorable Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final and NHL All-Star games, plus an assortment of archived programming. Also featured are hundreds of hours of NHL Original Productions programming such as “Welcome to the NHL” and “NHL Bound.” Additionally, leading into tentpole events such as the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the channel will feature event-specific content to get fans geared up for marquee dates on the NHL calendar.