‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 at Apple

“Slow Horses” has been renewed for two more seasons at Apple, Variety has learned. The show will now run through Season 4 at the streamer.

The series is based on the “Slough House” spy book series by Mick Herron. Season 1 was based on the first book in novel series, “Slow Horses. It premiered on Apple in April. Season 2 of the show, which is expected to debut later in 2022, is based on the novel “Dead Lions.” The next two seasons will be based on the books “Real Tigers” and “Spook Street.”

“Slow Horses” is described as a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast also Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

In Season 3, Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and was adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season. The director for the fourth season will be Jeremy Lovering.