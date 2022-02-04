Gary Oldman Spy Series ‘Slow Horses’ Gets First Look Images, Apple TV Plus Release Date

Gary Oldman series “Slow Horses” will debut on Apple TV Plus on April 1, 2022, the streamer confirmed today.

In the six-part series, based on Mike Herron’s novel of the same name, Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, an MI5 boss relegated to administrative purgatory in Slough House, where sub-par agents are put out to pasture.



See-Saw Films / Apple TV

Jack Lowden (“Small Axe”) also stars as a young agent who, after botching a mission, joins Lamb. Tasked with little more than paper-pushing, the jaded boss expects little from his team until they find themselves embroiled in a terrifying plot.

Joining Oldman and Lowden are Kristin Scott Thomas (“Rebecca”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) and Olivia Cooke (“Ready Player One”). Rounding out the cast are Freddie Fox (“The Great”), Rosalind Eleazar (“Harlots”) and Chris Chung (“Waterloo Road”).



See-Saw Films / Apple TV

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films (“Power of the Dog”) and executive produced by Graham Yost and Will Smith (“Veep”), who also adapted Herron’s novel for television. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers.