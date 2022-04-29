‘Slow Horses’ Adds ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Aimee-Ffion Edwards, ‘This Is Going to Hurt’s’ Kadiff Kirwan to Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Peaky Blinders” star Aimee-Ffion Edwards and “This is Going to Hurt’s” Kadiff Kirwan are set to join season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

Although it has not yet been confirmed which parts Edwards and Kirwan will play, season 2 of the show about a group of MI5 no-hopers is understood to be based on “Dead Lions,” Mick Herron’s second book in the “Slow Horses” novels, which sees the addition of two new Slough House recruits: Shirley Dander and Marcus Longridge.

The logline for the “Dead Lion” novel reads: “As the agents dig into their fallen comrade’s circumstances, they uncover a shadowy tangle of ancient secrets that seems to lead back to a man named Alexander Popov, and a decades-old conspiracy with a brand-new target: London’s newest, tallest skyscraper…”

As well as playing Esme Shelby opposite Cillian Murphy in “Peaky Blinders,” Edwards has appeared in “War of the Worlds,” “Blithe Spirit” and the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” television series.

Kadiff, meanwhile, is best known for Netflix’s “The Stranger,” which also features Richard Armitage, and recently starred as Julian alongside Ben Whishaw in “This is Going to Hurt.”

Apple hasn’t given any indication of when season 2 might drop but a sneak peek at the end of episode 6, which drops today, shows most of the Slough House gang from the first season – including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Saskia Reeves and Christopher Chung – are set to return as well as Kristin Scott Thomas and Freddie Fox as Slough House nemeses Diana Taverner and Spider Webb.

Edwards is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant while Kadiff is repped by McEwan & Penford and Grandview.