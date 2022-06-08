Sky Studios Taps CBS Studios’ Meghan Lyvers for Director of Original Drama

CBS Studios’ Meghan Lyvers is heading to Sky Studios in a new role as director of original drama for the U.K. and Ireland. She joins in late summer, moving from Amsterdam to London to take up the role.

At Sky Studios, Sky’s original programming arm, Lyvers will oversee Sky Original dramas, a brand which already includes “Gangs of London,” “M: Son of the Century” and “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”

Her team will include director of drama commissioning Gabriel Silver and creative director Preethi Mavahalli as well as working closely with the original content teams at Sky’s U.K., German and Italian outposts. Lyvers, who will report to Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz, will have “strategic oversight over all drama projects commissioned and produced for Sky UK’s customers with a view to creating shows with global impact and appeal.”

At CBS Studios Lyvers was the SVP and head of international co-productions and development where she oversaw content including “Your Honour” for Showtime and “Unbelievable” for Netflix. As well as honing her relationships with filmmakers globally she was also responsible for CBS Studios’ international business strategy, with projects such as German drama “Oderbruch” for ARD and “Munich Games” for Sky Studios.

Lyvers previously established the television division at Management 360. She started her career at Tribeca Productions, where she worked on projects including “About a Boy” and the Meet The Parents franchise.

“Sky is a company I have long admired, both as a viewer of their original content but also as a long-term creative partner,” said Lyvers. “Their renewed ambition to create even more prestige, world-class and unmissable programming through Sky Studios, working in partnership with the best storytellers in the U.K., Europe and beyond, is an opportunity I could not pass up.”

Frot-Coutaz added: “Meghan is a passionate creative executive with a strong track record in developing premium and distinctive drama alongside a depth of experience and relationships across the U.S. and Europe. As we focus on delivering a broader slate of signature content to our 23 million customers, we are excited to welcome Meghan to help us achieve our ambition.”