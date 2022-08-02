Sky Studios Deutschland Taps Tobias Rosen as Vice President

Sky Studios has appointed Tobias Rosen as vice president of Sky Studios Deutschland. He is set to join in the fall.

In the role Rosen will oversee scripted originals across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, already home to shows including “Babylon Berlin” and “Das Boot.” He will report to Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia EVP Nils Hartmann and work alongside Sky Deutschland’s content EVP Elke Walthelm as well as the U.K. and Italian content teams.

Rosen joins from Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany, where, in his role as executive producer, he acquired, developed and produced projects. Among those under his purview were “Sultan City,” “Love Addicts” and “Club Las Piranjas 2.0.” Previously he was a producer at Relevant Film GmbH.

The Hamburg Media School graduate has also been nominated for an Oscar for his best short live action film “Watu Wote.”

Meanwhile Frank Jastfelder has been upped to Sky Studios Deutschland’s director of development, where he will focus on “identifying and developing new projects.” He will report to Rosen.

“Sky’s ambition to produce even more world-class content, collaborating with and showcasing German talent on the global stage was too good an opportunity to pass up,” said Rosen. “I have long admired Sky’s original content and can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Hartmann added: “Tobias is a brilliant creative executive with strong talent relationships and a deep knowledge of what our customers want across our German-speaking markets. As we target even more ambitious projects with greater scale across Sky Group, Tobias’ track-record in producing premium, talked-about content will enable us to meet that ambition.”