Sky News Dedicates Two Daily Specials To Cover Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine (TV News Roundup)

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, Sky News has decided to air two daily, hour-long specials dedicated to covering the crisis across its TV, radio and digital/social media platforms.

Starting on Monday (Feb. 28), the British outlet will air the specials each day at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m — with programming coming from Sky News’ team of correspondents both on the ground and at home. These two additional hours will build on live reporting hosted from Kyiv this week.

Sky News has numerous crews in Ukraine — including within the capital Kyiv and other cities throughout the nation. Alongside Mark Austin, Sky News’ chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay, Alex Rossi, John Sparks and Deborah Haynes will continue to update audiences worldwide on the developments of Russia’s attack.

In addition, Diana Magnay and Dominic Waghorn will report from Moscow. Adam Parsons will report in Poland.

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

RENEWALS

HBO Max and CBC have renewed their co-produced series “Sort Of” for a second season. The half-hour dramedy series was created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo and stars Baig as Sabi, an aimless gender fluid 30-something who works as a part-time nanny for an affluent family. The first season followed Sabi as they supported the family after the mother Bessy (Grace Lynn Kung) fell into a coma, developed a tense relationship with Bessi’s husband Paul (Gray Powell) and struggled to be true to themself with their traditional Pakistani family. In addition to Baig, Kung and Powell, the series also stars Kaya Kanashiro, Aden Bedard, Amanda Cordner, Ellora Patnaik and Supinder Wraich. Baig and Filippo executive produce “Sort Of,” along with Jennifer Kawaja on behalf of Sienna Films. The show is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media.

GREENLIGHTS

Langley Productions announced a deal with bounty hunter and rapper Frank Frazier, also known as “Bounty Tank,” to produce a series about his life and career. “Bounty Tank” will take viewers behind the scenes of Frazier’s bounty hunting office in Northeastern Ohio, as well as explore his family dynamics and how he balances his music with his job. “Bounty Tank” is produced by Langley Productions, the production company behind “Cops,” with Bounty Tank Productions and 154th St. Entertainment.

PROGRAMMING

The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has announced its 2022 ‘Made in NY’ talk series, an annual series of live Zoom events that brings industry leaders together to share insight with New Yorkers looking to break into the entertainment world. The 2022 edition will launch with a discussion with Amber Ruffin, host of the “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock, about breaking into late night comedy. The series will also include a panel with news media leaders such as Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston and Gothamist co-founder Jen Chung, as well as a panel with food media personalities such as “Counterjam” host Peter J. Kim and Vice executive culinary director Farideh Sadeghin. The events will be available to RSVP to on the Center of Communication’s website.

EXECS

Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox’s unscripted content studio, has announced applications are open for the second year of its Fastrack initiative. Fastrack selects producers from diverse backgrounds to join as associate producers on popular Fox shows, including “The Masked Singer,” and provide mentorship and experience in numerous unscripted TV production areas including the casting process and assisting field teams in capturing content. Applicants can apply to the year-long program via the Fox career page, from today through March 4.

DEALS

Phantasticus Pictures has announced a partnership with Brian the “Liver King” Johnson and his family, who are all committed to living an “ancestral lifestyle,” to develop unscripted content. Phantasticus also signed free divers and adventurers BJ Scott and Marshal Niang, as well as Argentinian veterinarian Sergio Antunez Rossi — who are set to host new series in 2022.

LATE NIGHT

Amanda Seyfried, Bubba Wallace and musical guest Dashboard Confessional will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Friday.