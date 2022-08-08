‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

And then there were three.

In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family.

“I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children in total.

“Sister Wives” has documented Kody’s polygamous relationship with Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle Brown since the show’s debut in 2010.

During the last two seasons, his relationship with all of the wives struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they were all forced to live separately for safety reasons. While his bond with Meri became non-existent — he shared during Season 15 that he’s not in love with her — Season 16 homed in on other issues, including between Kody and Janelle.

Then, during last season’s finale, Christine stated that she’s ending their relationship after 25 years, explaining, “The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

In the new trailer, Kody seems to be questioning the state of the overall family’s dynamic, noting in one interview, “The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.”

At the end of the video, he screams at Christine in front of the group, saying, “You never tried to have really good relationships with these people, and that’s the reason I’m pissed off… It’s just a knife in the kidney, after all the years, the sacrifices I made to love you.”

Season 17 of “Sister Wives” premieres on TLC on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer below: