TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ Scores Its Highest-Rated Season Premiere in 6 Years

TLC’s “Sister Wives” returned Sunday, drawing the show’s highest-rated season premiere in six years with the first episode of Season 11.

Per Nielsen data, the reality show’s 11th season premiere averaged 2.2 million total viewers and a 1.42 rating among women ages 18-49, the advertiser-coveted demographic for the cable channel. That demo rating was the highest for a “Sister Wives” premiere in six years.

Additionally, Episode 1 of Season 11 drew a 1.91 rating among women ages 25-54, another key market for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TLC.

According to TLC, on the “Sister Wives” Season 11 premiere night Sunday, “tweet volume saw triple digit growth compared to the previous premiere,” growing 192%). It was also the top primetime cable reality program on Facebook, No. 3 on Instagram and No. 4 on Twitter for social interactions.

Last season, “Sister Wives” averaged a 2.1 rating among women 25-54 and 2.5 million total viewers. The series ranks as ad-supported cable’s top non-sports program of 2022 with women 25-54.

Here’s the description for the current season of “Sister Wives,” courtesy of TLC: “For twelve years, dedicated fans have followed the highs and lows between Kody Brown and his four wives —Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn—as they’ve expanded their family and celebrated life’s big moments from birthdays to weddings and babies. This season, Sister Wives takes a dramatic and emotional turn, as Christine leaves Kody and changes the dynamic of this polygamist family forever.”

“Sister Wives” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and is available for streaming on Discovery+.

The series hails from Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films for TLC.