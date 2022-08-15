Sir David Attenborough to Host New Five-Part BBC Nature Series ‘Wild Isles’

Sir David Attenborough is set to host a new nature series for the BBC tentatively titled “Wild Isles.”

The five-part series will introduce viewers to fauna and flora across Britain and Ireland, focusing on four main areas: woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

Produced by Silverback Films and co-produced by The Open University, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the World Wildlife Fund, the series has been filmed over a period of three years in 4k with cutting edge technology including motion controlled time-lapse photography, low-light cameras and macro photography.

Among the highlights viewers will see are Britain’s ancient oak trees, sea eagles, killer whales, wild horses and even a broomstick-riding bee.

“Wild Isles” will air in the U.K. on BBC One and the BBC’s streaming platform iPlayer next spring. A U.S. air date and network/platform has yet to be announced.

“In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet,” said Attenborough. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

Alastair Fothergill exec produces while the series producer is Hilary Jeffkins. “Wild Isles” was commissioned by Jack Bootle, the BBC’s head of commissioning for science and natural history.

Fothergill said in a statement: “I have always wanted to make a landmark series that really does justice to our own extraordinary wildlife. I am sure people will be amazed at what is happening right on their own doorstep”.

Bootle added: “The multi-award winning team at Silverback are creating an eye-opening celebration of British and Irish wildlife that has to be seen to be believed. You’ll think a meadow in Somerset is as beautiful as the Serengeti, and the North Atlantic as wild and dramatic as the Antarctic Ocean.’’