Simu Liu to Star in ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

Simu Liu is attached to lead a series adaptation of the Ben Mezrich novel “Seven Wonders” that is currently in development at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

Per the official logline, the series follows “brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady (Liu) as he teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.”

Adam Cozad (“The Legend of Tarzan,” “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) is attached to write and executive produce the adaptation, with Justin Lin onboard to direct and executive produce via Perfect Storm Entertainment. Perfect Storm’s Salvador Gatdula and Andrew Schneider also executive produce along with Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon is co-executive producing. Universal Television, where Perfect Storm is under an overall deal, is the studio. Per Amazon, the idea for the show originated with Flynn and Mezrich, who developed the book together.

Liu is best known for playing the title role in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a role he will reprise in the film’s upcoming sequel. Up next he will be seen in films like “Barbie” opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as well as “Arthur the King” with Mark Wahlberg. Prior to “Shang-Chi,” Liu was known for his TV roles, in particular his role in the CBC comedy series “Kim’s Convenience.”

He is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane Offer.

Lin is primarily known for his feature directorial efforts — like the “Fast & Furious” franchise — but he has also directed for multiple television shows in his career. Those include the reboots of both “SWAT” and “Magnum P.I.” at CBS, “True Detective” at HBO, and “Community” at NBC.

He is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media, and Sloane Offer.

Deadline first reported the development news.

More to come…