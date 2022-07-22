‘The Simpsons’ Comes To ‘Icons Unearthed’ Picked Up for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Nacelle Company’s “Icons Unearthed” has been renewed for Season 2 by Vice TV, Variety has learned exclusively.

In Season 2, the six-part documentary series will focus on long-running animated sitcom “The Simpsons.” Directed by Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss (“The Toys That Made Us,” “The Movies That Made Us”), “Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons” will reveal previously unknown and surprising details about the beloved animated series. The second season also features exclusive interviews with several writers, directors, actors and network executives, including Bill Oakley, Rich Moore, Jon Vitti, Mimi Pond, Doug Benson, Todd McFarlane, Garth Ancier, Phil Roman and Jennifer Howell.

“We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our ‘Icons Unearthed’ documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, ‘The Simpsons,’” Volk-Weiss said in a statement.

In the first season of “Icons Unearthed,” the show explored the secret history of “Star Wars” through rare behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews with Marcia Lucas, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian Mcdiarmid, Gus Lopez and Tom Spina. “Icons Unearthed: Star Wars” is also narrated by “Return of the Jedi” star Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in the third installment of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost executive produce the independent docuseries. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.