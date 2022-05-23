‘The Simpsons’ Slams Fox News in Rousing Hugh Jackman Musical Number

“The Simpsons” took aim at the Fox Corporation on Sunday in a musical number about the death of the U.S. middle class, during the finale of its 33rd season. At one point, the show pointed its criticism to the ever-controversial Tucker Carlson, who at one point in the number says “Putin for president, next on Fox News.”

The number was led by Hugh Jackman and economist Robert Reich, who challenged Bart on his belief that his father Homer’s job at the local nuclear power plant is a source of inspiration. As Lisa raps at one point, “You’ll never have the life our flabby dad had, what can he do that a robot can’t?”

“That job you see now needs a PhD / While paying student loans leaves you in poverty / No brand new car / No fancy house / No hot dinners cooked by your stay-at-home spouse / You’re gonna pinch every dollar and cent / And you’ll still have to choose between healthcare and rent,” she continues in the montage.

Reich gives a short lecture on the history of rising economic inequality in the country (“Tax breaks went to CEOs, never trickling down to average joes”), while Grampa Simpson leads a mob of geriatric Springfield citizens grumbling about the misinformation they’ve consumed on social media, which has contributed to their fear-based politics.

“We vote for gun nuts and climate deniers / Lunatics from QAnon and con men and liars,” they sing a-la-“Les Miserables.” “They shred our safety net and gut Medicare / But they get our vote because we’re incredibly easy to scare.”

The episode also featured a short parody of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” Marge gathers a group of moms to enjoy the latest episode of “Tunnelton,” an event that ultimately leads to Marge having a bit too much to drink as she enjoys the raunchy TV series.

“The Springfield ladies had a marvelous time journeying back to an era when England was filled with eligible young ladies in corsets courted by hot, multiracial dudes with rock-hard abs,” the narrator says.

In response, Marge exclaims, “The writing on this show is amazing!”