‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Kelsey Owens Claims She Was Fired From MTV Show While Filming: It’s ‘Truly Disgusting’

Fans of MTV reality show “Siesta Key” may soon see the unannounced departure of one of its original cast members. Kelsey Owens, who has been on the show since the premiere of the first season in 2017, shared on Instagram early Friday that she just found out she will be “cut” from the show moving forward and received no warning ahead of time.

“It’s mind blowing and truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt,” Owens said in a lengthy Instagram post. “Not even a simple ‘thank you for sharing the past five years of your life with us.’ I cried my eyes out then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high.”

Cast member Madisson Hausburg left an encouraging and supportive comment under Owens’ post, saying that she was “still in shock and can’t seem to find the right words” about the alleged firing. Juliette Porter, another original cast member on the show, also shared some kind words for Owens saying “the crown may tilt but never falls,” before proclaiming her excitement for Owens’ future.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Max Owens, commented how sorry he was that she was being treated in this way. “I know you have put your heart into this show and wanted to believe in the best in the people running it but unfortunately the producers and show runners of this show just aren’t good people,” he wrote. “They lie to your face and tell you they care about you in order to manipulate you into doing the things that they need – all while holding money and episode checks over your head. I’ve seen it from the minute I walked into this show and have been very vocal about it to them in your defense, which I know is why they didn’t want me in Miami with you. They’ve created a horrible culture and working environment and I am honestly so relieved that we will now be able to move forward with our lives. I promise you the best is yet to come .”

The reality series is largely inspired the popular hit show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” taking similar elements from the genre of television that dominated much of the early 2000s. Seasons 3 and 4 of “Siesta Key” had full 24-episode runs after the first and second seasons had 18 and 12 episodes, respectively.

On Wednesday, Variety exclusively announced that Creature Films, the production company behind the reality show, signed a multiyear overall deal with Entertainment One.

