‘Siesta Key’ Producer Creature Films Signs New Multiyear Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment One is expanding its partnership with unscripted production company Creature Films by signing the “Siesta Key” producer to a multiyear overall deal, Variety has learned exclusively.

The pact, which is the latest extension of a first-look deal originally signed between eOne and Mark Ford’s Creature Films in 2015, evolves the relationship into exclusive development territory and is good through 2024.

Throughout their six-year partnership, Creature Films, which Variety has confirmed recently appointed Pat Lambert as head of development, and eOne have produced MTV’s “Siesta Key,” which was recently renewed for a fifth season, “Behind the Music” for Paramount+, the upcoming Paramount+ doc “The Lady and the Legend” about Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Amazon’s “Mary J. Blige’s My Life,” Lifetime’s “Wendy Williams: What a Mess,” BET’s “Chronicles,” A&E’s “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” and “Biography: Bobby Brown.”

Lambert joins Creature Films as head of development from 44 Blue Productions, where he had worked since 2015. He oversaw the launches of truTV’s “Backyard Bar Wars,” Snapchat’s “Coming Out” and the sale of new series and projects to HBO Max, Discovery+, Hulu, E!, Bravo, MTV, BET, CW, OWN, TLC, Discovery, History and Lifetime, among others.

Pictured left to right: Mark Ford, Pat Lambert/Courtesy of Creature Films Courtesy of Creature Films

“Our partnership with Mark and the team at Creature Films has created some of eOne’s most long running and landmark unscripted programming,” said Tara Long, president of global unscripted television for eOne. “We are thrilled to continue this relationship and even more excited to have Pat joining their team.”

Creature Films president Ford added: “Tara Long and the entire team at eOne have been incredibly supportive partners for the past six years … like a family, really. We’ve grown and accomplished so much together and I am very optimistic about the years ahead, especially with the impressive Pat Lambert helming our rapidly expanding development slate.”

Creature Films is represented by UTA.