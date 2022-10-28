Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series in Development at Apple Based on ‘Wild Things’ Podcast

Apple is developing a scripted limited series based on the company’s podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.”

Per the official logline, the half-hour series is “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.”

John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” is writing and executive producing the project. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for Imagine Television, alongside James Seidman. Will Manati, executive producer of “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” will also serve as executive producer alongside Steven Leckart for At Will Media. Apple Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The eight-part “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” podcast was released in January 2022 to great acclaim.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn started out as a cruise ship and nightclub magic act before they became Las Vegas mainstays. They famously performed their act featuring magic and white tigers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino from 1990-2003.

The act ended in 2003 when Horn was bitten in the throat by one of their tigers during a live performance, causing severe damage, while he also suffered a stroke. The show was shuttered shortly thereafter, with both Fischbacher and Horn largely retiring from public life.

They made a number of film and television appearances during their career including appearing as themselves in films like “Vegas Vacation” and the biographical film “Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box.” Horn passed away in 2020, while Fischbacher died in 2021.



