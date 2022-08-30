Showtime Promotes Zoe Rogovin to Senior Vice President of Programming

Zoe Rogovin has been promoted to senior vice president of programming at Showtime.

Rogovin enters the position after most recently serving as vice president of non-fiction programming. Since joining the company in 2019, she has overseen development and production of the network’s non-fiction projects across episodic, serialized and film formats. Showtime titles under Rogovin’s purview have included the recent limited series “We Need to Talk About Cosby” from W. Kamau Bell, “UFO” from Bad Robot, “Supreme Team” from Nas and “Supervillain,” about Tekashi 6ix9ine. She has also worked on returning series such as “Couples Therapy” with Dr. Orna Guralnik, comedy sketch series “Ziwe” with Ziwe Fumudoh and news program “Vice,” as well as the Sheryl Crow documentary “Sheryl.”

Rogovin is based in Showtime’s West Hollywood offices and reports to Vinnie Malhotra, who serves as executive vice president of non-fiction programming.

Before working at Showtime, Rogovin served as vice president of development at Bravo. There, she developed unscripted projects such as “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” “Family Karma,” “Backyard Envy” and “The Singles Project,” as well as the scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out.”

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” said Malhotra. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”