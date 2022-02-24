Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘WeCrashed’ Trailer; A&E Greenlights ‘Exposing Parchman’ (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus has launched the first trailer for “WeCrashed,” a new drama limited series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” by Wondery, “WeCrashed” tells the story of WeWork, a commercial real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups. The show focuses on the rise and fall of Adam Neumann, the Israeli businessman who founded the company and stepped down in 2019 as its value plummeted.

The trailer shows Neumann starting the company with his wife Rebekah (Anne Hathaway) and developing it into a global brand. Tensions rise between the two, however, as Rebekah increasingly feels like her contributions to the company are diminished by her husband and the public at large.

“I have a responsibility to think bigger,” Leto’s Adam says in the trailer. “I’m a golden goose laying golden eggs.”

“WeCrashed” was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who showrun and executive produce along with directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and Hathaway, Charles Gogolak and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company, and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery. In addition to Leto and Hathaway, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera also star.

“WeCrashed” premieres March 18. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

A&E Network has ordered a new four-part docuseries “Exposing Parchman,” which follows a lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections filed on behalf of 29 inmates in Parchman Prison, a maximum-security facility, after they shared prohibited cell phone footage exposing violence and neglect from the prison staff. The series will follow developments in the case, journey into the prison and provide context on the ugly history of Parchman. The series is produced by Good Caper Content, Roc Nation and Red Summer. Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson executive produce for A&E, along with Jordana Hochman and Jeanmarie Condon for Good Caper Content and Rahman Bugg for Red Summer. A+E Networks holds the worldwide distribution rights for “Exposing Parchman.”

EXECS

Scripps Networks has announced that Court TV Mystery, a network devoted to mystery, true crime and legal procedurals, has rebranded to Ion Mystery starting today. The move was made to connect the channel with Scripps Networks’ popular Ion Television network, which airs procedural dramas. Ion Mystery is available in 120 million homes across the U.S., representing 98% of the country. Other Scripps Networks channels include Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, Laff and TrueReal.

Swirl Films announced new hires for two leadership positions. Angela Plasschaert will join the company as the new COO, after previously working at A&E Studios. In her role, Plasschaert will oversee the company’s overall strategy and growth plan, as well as being involved with production of original content. Abbey Sibucao is Swirl Films’ new senior vice president of scripted development after previously serving as the VP of current programming and development at Bounce TV. Sibucao will oversee the company’s growth in film and television across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

PHILANTHROPY

Meruelo Media’s Los Angeles rock outlet 95.5 KLOS-FM raised more than $1.25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 26 broadcast hours last week, during the radio station’s fifth annual two-day St. Jude Rocks radiothon. The station urged listeners to donate $19 to the hospital, and in return they received KLOS and St. Jude attire, including a shirt that reads “Love Music. Stop Cancer.” “All of us at ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are so grateful for KLOS and the Meruelo Media family and appreciate their dedication to fundraising for the kids of St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

AWARDS

The Producers Guild of America announced nominees for this year’s PGA Innovation Award on Thursday. The nominees are Artificial: Factions (96 Next), Breonna’s Garden (YesUniverse), Eschaton (Chorus Productions Holdings, INC), Eternals: AR Story Experience (Walt Disney Studios), For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple), Live@Expo (Hovercast), Madrid Noir (Atlas V / No Ghost), Namoo (Baobab Studios), Pacha Mama (Noitom International, Inc.), The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue (The MetaMovie), The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite (Ferryman Collective) and Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb (CityLights). The recipient of the PGA Innovation Award — as well as the winners of PGA’s short form, sports and children’s categories — will be announced during the New York Nominees Celebration on March 14.

LATE NIGHT

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Pamela Adlon and Banks will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, while Gordon Ramsay, Dominic Fike and Kodak Black guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Julia Ioffe and Tom Lennon, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Maude Apatow.