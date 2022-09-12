Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after.

Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.

“Celebrated for their scathing ads and biting social media commentary, the series discovers that their operation is a lot more than what meets the eye, with sophisticated data analytics and voter targeting operations churning away behind the scenes,” reads the series’ logline. “While working to accomplish their stated goal of ‘defeating Trumpism,’ the group is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal and a tidal wave of negative press. As one fight ends, another is afoot – and this time it’s personal.”

Said Stevens and Amer in a statement: “There has never been a super PAC that has captured the imagination of the general public like the Lincoln Project. They showed us that you could use storytelling and the power of the internet to punch back, and that you could fight a bully by bringing the fight right to their doorstep. Like the best verité documentary journeys we had no idea where this story would take us, and we hope in presenting this all-American tale of redemption, power and betrayals, that viewers can be entertained and galvanized to be more active in protecting the foundations of American democracy at a time when it is more fragile than ever.”

“The Lincoln Project” is produced by The Othrs in association with Bloomfish Productions. Amer and Stevens also serve as executive producers alongside Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lyn Davis Lear, Vijay Vaidyanathan and Jamie Wolf. Alexander Hyde, Mikaela Beardsley, Allison Berg, Judy Korin and Amy Redford are attached as producers. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

The series will premiere on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and episodes will air back-to-back each Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All five episodes will also release on demand and on streaming platforms for Showtime subscribers on Oct. 7. Watch the teaser below.