Showtime and Paramount Television Studios Promote Executives Dominic Pagone and Amanda Cary

Dominic Pagone has been promoted to senior vice president of entertainment public relations and awards at Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount Television Studios, while Amanda Cary has been promoted to senior vice president of entertainment public relations at Showtime.

Pagone will now also oversee the communications team for Paramount Television Studios after initially serving as senior vice president of entertainment public relations and awards solely for Showtime. He continues to report to Erin Calhoun, executive vice president of communications at Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount Television Studios. Pagone joined Showtime four years ago and has spent his time at the company leading the network’s entertainment public relations and awards teams. His previous experience includes 18 years at FX, where he most recently served as senior vice president of communications. Pagone is based out of Los Angeles.

Cary is based out of New York. She also reports to Calhoun, stepping into the new role after previously serving as vice president of entertainment publicity since 2016. She will now share responsibility with Pagone by overseeing Showtime’s New York-based entertainment public relations team and managing the development and execution of PR campaigns, as well as generating media plans for the network’s original series and limited series. Cary first joined Showtime in 2013, and in her tenure she has worked on publicity strategies for numerous Showtime titles including “Billions,” “The Chi,” “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Desus & Mero,” “Ziwe” and most recently “Yellowjackets.” She previously worked at USA Networks for five years, where she helped launch series including “Suits” and “Covert Affairs.”