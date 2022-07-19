Showtime Limited Series ‘Fellow Travelers’ Adds Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, Linus Roache

Showtime’s upcoming limited drama series “Fellow Travelers” has added three new cast members.

Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache have all been cast as series regulars in the show. They join previously announced leads Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, and Allison Williams.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Alladin will play Marcus Hooks, who comes from a D.C.-based middle-class family and is a journalist covering the Senate beat while confronting the racism he encounters on a daily basis. Ricketts will play Frankie Hines, a drag performer who works in the Cozy Corner, a favorite underground gay nightspot of Hawk (Bomer) and Marcus (Aladdin). Roach will play Senator Wesley Smith, a career politician and family man who is like a father to Hawk.

Alladin most recently co-starred in “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” He also appeared on shows like “Law & Order: SVU” as well as “FBI.” He made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in the stage version of Disney’s “Frozen,” for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination.

Ricketts was most recently seen in Stephen Brackett’s “To My Girls” at Second Stage and will next be seen in the independent feature “Summoning Sylvia.” Other credits include “American Gods,” “High Fidelity,” Broadway’s “Frozen,” and “Beautiful.”

Roache was recently seen in “Law & Order,” Showtime’s “Homeland,” and “Vikings.” He most recently appeared in productions of “Richard II” and “Coriolanus” at London’s Almeida Theatre and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He will also appear in Greg Berlanti’s upcoming film “My Policeman.”

Alladin is repped by Industry Entertainment, Buchwald and Goodman Genow. Ricketts is repped by Lasher Group and Artists and Representatives. Roache is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Tavistock Wood.

“Fellow Travelers” will consist of eight episodes. “Philadelphia” writer and Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Daniel Minahan, who recently directed “Halston” for Netflix, will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Bomer executive produces in addition to starring, with Robbie Rogers also executive producing. Fremantle and Showtime will co-produce. The series will go into production in Toronto later this month.