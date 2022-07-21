Showtime Limited Series ‘Fellow Travelers’ Adds Five to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers” is rounding out its cast.

Variety has learned exclusively that the series has cast Will Brill, Chris Bauer, Erin Neufer, Matt Visser, and Christine Horne. in recurring roles. They join previously announced series leads Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, and Allison Williams and series regulars Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy (Bauer) and Roy Cohn (Brill) declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Brill will recur as Cohn, the ruthless Chief Legal Counsel on Joe McCarthy’s Senate Committee dedicated to rooting out communism in the U.S., and whose obsession with handsome David Schine (Visser) causes a scandal.

Brill was most recently seen in HBO’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife” as well as his recurring role as Midge’s brother Noah in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” His other credits include “Test Pattern” and “Lisey’s Story.” He is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Bauer will recur as McCarthy, the U.S. Senator from Wisconsin who was raised in poverty and ascended to the heights of political power, exploiting the era’s fear of communism and “sexual deviants.”

Bauer was most recently seen in the limited series “Gaslit” as well as the pro wrestling drama “Heels,” both at Starz. He is also known for roles on “The Deuce,” “True Blood,” “The Wire.” He is repped by Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Neufer will recur as Mary Johnson, an ambitious speechwriter, loyal friend to Tim (Bailey), associate of Hawk (Bomer) in the State Department, and in a risky relationship with another woman.

In addition to her role as Marian the HBO Max series “Julia,” Nuefer is known for “Gypsy,” “Blue Bloods,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is repped by Lasher Group and A3 Artists Agency.

Visser will recur as David Schine, heir to his family’s hotel fortune who earns national prominence by serving as a consultant on McCarthy’s Senate committee; his relationship with Roy Cohn (Brill) leads to the infamous Army-McCarthy hearings.

Visser’s credits include “A Teacher,” “Firefly Lane,” “Somewhere Between,” and “The Order.” He is repped by RED Management

Horne will recur as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s dedicated right-hand, willing to do anything for the anti-communist cause – even marry her boss.

Horne has appeared on shows like “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Mallory Towers,” and “Riviera.” Her film credits include “Ashgrove,” “White Lie,” and “Entropic.” She is repped by Edna Talent Management.

“Fellow Travelers” will consist of eight episodes. “Philadelphia” writer and Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Daniel Minahan, who recently directed “Halston” for Netflix, will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Bomer executive produces in addition to starring, with Robbie Rogers also executive producing. Fremantle and Showtime will co-produce. The series will go into production in Toronto later this month.