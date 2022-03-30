Shout! Factory Launches New Horror-Themed Streaming Channel (TV News Roundup)

Shout! Factory is celebrating Halloween months early with the launch of its new horror-themed streaming channel Scream Factory TV, set to bow this spring.

Based on Shout! Factory’s “Scream Factory” brand, and following the recent launch of the company’s Shout! Factory TV service, Scream Factory TV will offer horror films, thrillers and science-fiction films, with a particular focus on cult classics. The titles will be available both on demand and as a 24/7 stream of the films.

The channel will launch this April with an initial slate of 30 titles. Notables films include “Black Christmas,” “Dark Star,” “Sleepaway Camp” and “The Last Man on Earth.” In addition, two George Romero films, “Night of the Living Dead” and “Day of the Dead,” will stream on the service. Scream Factory TV will be available online and as a separate vertical on the Shout! Factory TV apps, which can be found on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.

Scream Factory TV launches April 15. View the full list of titles that will be available on the channel at launch:

“Bad Moon”

“Black Christmas”

“Carnival Of Souls”

“The Cat O’ Nine Tails”

“Chopping Mall”

“Class Of 1984”

“Communion”

“The Company Of Wolves”

“The Crush”

“Dark Star”

“Day Of The Dead”

“The Exorcist III”

“Forbidden World”

“Galaxy Of Terror”

“House On Haunted Hill”

“Humanoids From The Deep”

“The Last Man On Earth”

“Magic”

“Night Of The Demons”

“Night Of The Living Dead”

“Nightbreed: Director’s Cut”

“Nosferatu”

“Piranha (1978)”

“Silent Night, Deadly Night: Part 2”

“Sleepaway Camp”

“The Slumber Party Massacre”

“The Stepfather”

“Willard”

“Witchboard”

“Witchery”

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Season three of “Evil” will premiere on Sunday, June 12. The Paramount Plus original series will roll out new episodes weekly on Sundays exclusively on the streaming service. “Evil” stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya App.

Fox Business Network has announced the second season of its primetime programming slate, “FBN Prime,” will launch April 25. Several shows from the first year of the programming lineup will return for second seasons, including “How America Works with Mike Rowe,” “American Built,” “Mansion Global” and “American Dream Home.” In addition new shows such as “My Dream Car,” “Billion Dollar Idea” and “Legends & Lies” will premiere this spring on the programming lineup. “How America Works” and “My Dream Car” will air Mondays, “American Built” and “Billion Dollar Idea” on Tuesdays, “Mansion Global” and “American Dream Home” on Wednesdays and “Legends & Lies” on Thursdays.

EstrellaTV will premiere the new season of its original primetime talk show “Tu-Night Con Omar Chaparro” in its new time slot on Saturday nights starting April 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The season premiere will feature an interview and performance from Mexican singer/songwriter Julion Alvarez. Now entering its fourth season, the show will welcome guests such as Adrián Uribe, Adal Ramones, Ricardo Margaleff, Bárbara de Regil, Erika Buenfil, El Capi Perez, Rafael Márquez, Los Reconditos, Los Dos Carnales, Emmanuel, Luis “El Flaco” Angel, Sante Fe Klan, Alex Syntek and Gera MX.

DEVELOPMENT

Wilandrea Blair, the Women Write Now fellowship recipient, has been awarded a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming to develop projects for Peacock. Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Studios, a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company, will produce the projects. LOL’s Women Write Now is a comedic writing fellowship with the aim of elevating the next generation of Black women in comedy. Blair was selected alongside fellows Danielle Nicolet and Moon Oyedepo to develop and produce their comedic scripts under the mentorship of guest directors Gabrielle Dennis, Meagan Good and Bresha Webb.

EXECS

Nexstar Media Group has named Beth Feldman the executive director of communications for the company’s networks division. Feldman will oversee the internal and external communication for the company’s cable news network NewsNation as well as Antenna TV, Rewind TV and WGN Radio in Chicago.