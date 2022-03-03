Shonda Rhimes Gets Her Own Barbie Wearing Dress From Variety Cover

The Barbie world has officially found its way to Shondaland, as legendary television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes earned her own doll replica on Tuesday.

As part of Barbie’s International Women’s Day celebration this year, the brand honored 12 female role models from around the world “with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness” — including Rhimes.

“I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram.

In images shared by both Barbie and Rhimes of the dolls, the Shondaland founder wears the same outfit from her November 2021 Variety cover, with a flowing rainbow skirt and heart-adorned blue sweater.

Rhimes also commented on the significance of young children having role models (and dolls) that look like them.

“The idea that there are dolls out there that can look like you and feel like you and give you the ability to imagine yourself in a different world, in a different way, in a way that maybe you only secretly dreamed, or thought was impossible in real life, I think that is incredibly important,” Rhimes stated to media.

Barbie’s 12 role models honored this International Women’s Day hailed from a range of industries — including entertainment, STEM, education and more.

The most recent lineup follows Barbie’s 2018 launch of the “Dream Gap Project,” stemming from Mattel-funded New York University research, which found that young girls were less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions. However, after being exposed to female role models, both girls and boys were more likely to volunteer to lead a group activity.

“We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, stated in a release. “This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to honor 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories.”

In addition to Rhimes, Barbie’s 12 role model lineup includes Ari Horie, Pat McGrath, Melissa Sariffodeen, Adriana Azuara, Doani Emanuela Bertain, Jane Martino, Lan Yu, Butet Manurung, Sonia Peronaci, Tijen Onaran and Lena Mahfouf.