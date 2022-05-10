‘Shining Vale’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Starz has renewed “Shining Vale” for Season 2.

The second season of the horror comedy will consist of eight episodes. The series stars Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage. Season 1 also featured Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn.

“‘Shining Vale’ is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

In Season 1, Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with the handyman. Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gage) are pissed, and as disconnected as teenagers can get. Terry tries to rally the family, but the pushback is relentless. Pat is losing her grip on the kids, and Terry doesn’t see Pat might be losing a grip on herself as well. Buying a giant 200-year-old house for $250K below asking may have seemed like a great deal on paper, but Pat senses that something is off. Doors slam, the piano plays by itself and when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears to hover outside the family window, Pat believes that she is going crazy—or worse.

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan from Kapital Entertainment. Astrof also serves as showrunner with Cox serving as a producer. The series was co-created by Astrof and Horgan and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television. Alex Alberts, director of original programming and Sebastian Arboleda, vice president of original programming, are the executives overseeing “Shining Vale” on behalf of Starz.

“Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story– especially after the way we ended season one,” Astrof said. “Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”