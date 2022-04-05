Two ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows in the Works at HBO Max From Team Downey

The “Sherlock Holmes” film universe is expanding into TV, with HBO Max currently in early development on two shows tied to the films, Variety has learned from sources.

The potential shows would be set in the world of 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes” and 2011’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” starring Robert Downey Jr. as the master detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, which were inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. According to sources, the two shows would each focus on a new character that would be introduced in “Sherlock Holmes 3.”

Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will executive produce the shows along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. Lionel Wigram of Wigram productions will also executive produce, with Warner Bros. Television producing.

Reps for HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

The Downeys first discussed creating “Sherlock Holmes” spinoff shows in 2020, though no details about the characters the projects would focus on has come to light.

“Sherlock Holmes” proved to be a massive hit for Warner Bros., with the film grossing over $524 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million. “A Game of Shadows” went on to gross over $543 million worldwide two years later. The third film was originally intended to be released in December 2020, before it was pushed back to December 22, 2021. With that date now come and gone, the third film does not have a release date and is not currently in production.

HBO Max has been building up a roster of shows that tie into WB film franchises for some time now. Most recently, it was reported that the streamer is working on an “IT” prequel series currently titled “Welcome to Derry.” Colin Farrell is then set to reprise the role of The Penguin from “The Batman” in a limited series for the streamer, although a planned series about the Gotham PD (and Arkham Asylum) has stalled in development. There is also a series about the Bene Gesserit from “Dune” in the works, among several other film-based projects.