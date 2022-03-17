×

Sharon Osbourne Reunites With Piers Morgan on U.K.’s Talk TV

After her controversial exit from CBS’s “The Talk” last year, Sharon Osbourne is joining the U.K.’s Talk TV, alongside her longtime friend and TV host Piers Morgan.

The two hosts made the announcement on Thursday. “What I’m really looking for in my co-workers at Talk TV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me. Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who every time opens their gobby little mouth, it makes global news,” Morgan said in a video posted to The Talk’s Twitter page. Osbourne then appears next to him, making her debut official.

Osbourne will host a new current affairs show on the channel.

More to come…

