Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif.

Reports indicate that Osbourne had been filming Discovery+’s reality series “Ghost Adventures” when the incident occurred.

Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of the individual involved in the medical emergency. Authorities responded to a medical call at about 6:30 p.m. before transferring Osbourne to a local hospital for further treatment. No further details are available at this time regarding her medical condition.

Representatives for Discovery were not immediately available for comment. Variety has reached out to the Ventura County Fire Department for more information.

The 70-year-old television personality has continued working since her 2021 exit from the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk,” which came after an on-air argument with her co-host Sheryl Underwood and a subsequent network investigation into her conduct on the series.

Osbourne and her husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, featured in the docuseries “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back,” which premiered through Fox Nation in September. “To Hell & Back” documents the fallout around Osbourne’s exit from “The Talk” and the aftermath of the incident.

