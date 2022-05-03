Sharon Osbourne Will Examine ‘The Talk’ Exit in Fox Nation Documentary

Sharon Osbourne will take part in a new four-part documentary series for the streaming-video outlet Fox Nation that will examine her personal and professional lives as well as her much-scrutinized exit from the CBS daytime series “The Talk.”

Osbourne intends to document her experience at CBS and discuss the events that led to her departure in March of 2021. Osbourne, a colorful personality and one-time music manager, first came to broader renown in the MTV reality series “The Osbournes,” which depicted her life with rock singer Ozzy Osbourne. She left “The Talk” after defending controversial remarks by commentator Piers Morgan about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan is currently working for the Murdoch family, the principal owners of Fox Corp., and takes part in a show that also appears on Fox Nation.

The new series, “To Hell & Back,” will debut in September.

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” Osbourne said in a statement. “ I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

The series is the latest Fox Nation offering to weave celebrities into the programming mix. In recent weeks, Fox Nation has launched documentary series that include relationships with actors Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer.

In the documentary, Osbourne intends to examine the events that led to her departure from “The Talk,” and its aftermath. The documentary will include and personal stories from her husband and their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Interviews with Meghan McCain and Morgan will also be featured.

“We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from ‘The Talk’, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”