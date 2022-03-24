Sharon Horgan Apple Dark Comedy Series ‘Bad Sisters’ Reveals Main Cast

Sharon Horgan’s new Apple series has set its main cast.

The series, now titled “Bad Sisters,” will star Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn also star.

The series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The show was originally ordered at Apple back in September with a 10-episode order. It is expected to debut later this year. It is adapted from the Belgian series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin

Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel adapted the series, with all three serving as executive producers. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman, which is producing in association with ABC Signature. Gozin and Bert Hamelinck executive produce for Caviar. The series is written by Horgan, Finkel and Baer, Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

The project is the first to come from Horgan’s first-look deal with Apple, which she signed in 2019. As a creator, Horgan is known for shows like “Catastrophe” (in which she also starred), “Divorce,” and “Motherland.” She also co-created the Starz horror comedy series “Shining Vale.” As an actress, she currently voices a character on the Fox animated comedy series “Housebroken” and also recently appeared on Channel 4/Hulu series “This Way Up.”