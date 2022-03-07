Shante’ Paige to Lead Future Studios U.S. Production Hub (EXCLUSIVE)

Future Studios, has appointed entertainment executive Shante’ Paige as executive producer to lead a new content production hub in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paige, formerly VP and acting senior VP of A&R for the Universal/Motown Records Group, joins from her own Atlanta-based production business She’s A Movement Media Group, where she was CEO and executive producer for shows including talk show “Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra” for Fuse Media and “Black Ink Crew” for VH-1. Paige was also showrunner for “Beyond the Pole” (WE tv).

Future Studios, which has created titles including “Dating Different” and Channel 4’s “Gamemaster,” is owned by Future Publishing, which also owns brands including MarieClaire and TechRadar.

The creation of the new Atlanta office, which will now become the U.S. hub for content production, signals Future’s intention to boost production infrastructure and creative development.

One of the first titles to come out of Atlanta will be “Bling Life: Atlanta,” which is based on Future Studios’ “Bling Life” series.

“I am excited to be a part of the expansion of Future Studios into the city of Atlanta and look forward to bridging Future’s existing brands with content embedded in the city’s culture,” said Paige.

John Farrar, Future Studios chief creative officer said: “The Atlanta office was a no-brainer for us. The creative spirit and energy of the city perfectly aligns with the stories we love to tell and we are beyond thrilled Shante’ will be leading the charge, developing and producing incredible true stories for our lifestyle brands and beyond.”

Future Studios’ vice president, Al Brown, added: “Atlanta gives us access to the third biggest video production centre in the US as well as the ability to build close connections to an incredible pool of influencers, producers and celebrities, that will help us spearhead a new slate of premium non-scripted entertainment.”