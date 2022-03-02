‘Shameless’ Alum Shanola Hampton to Lead NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unfound’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Shanola Hampton has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Unfound,” Variety has learned.

The one hour drama deals with the fact that, in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Hampton will also serve as a producer on “Unfound” in addition to starring. The series hails from writer and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who executive produces via Rock My Soul Productions. Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television, where both Rock My Soul and Berlanti Productions are under overall deals, will produce.

This now marks the third NBC pilot Hampton has been led in the past few years. She was previously attached to lead the pilot based on the comedy film “Night School.” She was also cast in the NBC drama pilot “Dangerous Moms” as part of a talent holding deal she had with NBCU Television and Streaming and Universal Television, though that deal expired in December 2021.

Hampton is best known for her role in the hit Showtime series “Shameless,” on which she played Veronica throughout its eleven-season run at the premium cabler. She has also appeared in films such as “American Bullet,” “Suburban Gothic,” “Forever,” “Always Worthy,” and “Through the Glass Darkly.”

She is repped by Buchwald and Reel Talent Management.