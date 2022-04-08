‘Shahs of Sunset’ Won’t Return to Bravo Anytime Soon

“Shahs of Sunset” won’t be returning to Bravo anytime in the near future, Variety has confirmed. The reality show — which has run on the network for nine seasons after premiering in March 2012 — has been put on hiatus.

Bravo rarely uses the word “canceled,” since it sometimes revives series years later. Such was the case with “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which was brought back to life last year on Peacock, eight years after it had seemingly been axed on Bravo. But in the case of “Shahs,” which has chronicled the lives of Persian Americans in Los Angeles, its current incarnation is over for now.

TMZ broke the news of the show’s demise on Thursday, and also reported that Bravo is in talks with original “Shahs” stars Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, which a source confirmed to Variety. But the source disputed Page Six’s report that the three stars of the show might appear together on a new series — because were they do that, the resulting reality program would essentially be “Shahs of Sunset.” Bravo is in talks with each of those cast members separately, and may work with them again, the source said.

The source added that Bravo had already put “Shahs of Sunset” on hiatus before Mike Shouhed — a realtor, and an original cast member — was arrested and charged with a felony late last month. The decision had already been made.

“Shahs of Sunset,” from producer Ryan Seacrest, completed its final season — at least for now — in August 2021.