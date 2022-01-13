‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Adds Lewis Tan and Three More to Cast

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 has added a few more names to the Netflix young-adult fantasy series.

Lewis Tan (“Mortal Kombat”), Anna Leong Brophy (“Back”), Patrick Gibson (“The OA”) and Jack Wolfe (“The Witcher”) have all joined the production’s ensemble, the streamer announced on Thursday morning.

Gibson will play the role of Nikolai Lantsov, while Brophy and Tan will play the roles of Tamar Kir-Bataar and Tolya Kir-Bataar, respectively. The three characters are closely associated with each other in the original “Shadow and Bone” series of novels. Notably, the particulars of Lantsov’s identity come as somewhat of a reveal in the novels, so Netflix’s official announcement of an actor being cast as the character comes as a surprise to fans of the books.

Wolfe will play Wylan Hendricks, a character that “Shadow and Bone” readers have been eagerly awaiting. A demolitions expert, Hendricks becomes an eventual love interest to sharpshooter Jesper (Kit Young), who was introduced in the first season. The couple marks one of the most popular pairings among “Shadow and Bone” readers.

In addition to those Grishaverse newcomers, actors Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head and Calahan Skogman have all been upped to series regulars after appearing in the show’s first season. The three will reprise their roles as Nina Zenik, Genya Safin and Matthias Helvar, respectively.

The first season of “Shadow and Bone” was released on Netflix in April 2021. Season 2 recently entered production, with eight episodes on the docket for the series’ continuation.

“Shadow and Bone” is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse book series, adapting various series of novels across the same fictional universe. Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen serve as executive producers for 21 Laps Entertainment, alongside Loom Studios’ Pouya Shahbazian and Shelley Meals. Bardugo is also an executive producer, alongside series co-showrunners and writers Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind.