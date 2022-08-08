‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned.

The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliot (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film.

The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while falling in love with DeeDee.

Sarah Greene (“Dublin Murders,” “Normal People”) is Deedee, a captivating adult film star, who has the potential to turn Gal’s whole life upside down. DeeDee was played by Amanda Redman in the film

Stephen Moyer (“Shots Fired,” “True Blood”) is Teddy Bass, a rising name in the gangster world, who Gal and Don are offered the chance to work with on a high-profile heist. Ian McShane originated the role of Bass in the film. Tamsin Greig (“Episodes,” “Friday Night Dinner”) is Don’s stern and formidable older sister, Cecilia.

Other cast members include: Eliza Bennett (“Dynasty”), Clea Martin (“Hanna”), Nicholas Nunn (“The Victim”), John Dagleish (“The Third Day”), Robbie Gee (“Motherland”), Paul Kaye (“The Stranger”), Lex Shrapnel (“Infiniti”), Cally Lawrence (“Who Is Alice”), David Kennedy (“Hollyoaks”), Nitin Ganatra (“EastEnders”), and Alice Bailey Johnson (“This Is Going to Hurt”).

Production on the series is now underway in Liverpool. Variety exclusively reported in February that the show had been ordered as part of Paramount+’s international slate after it was previously scrapped at Paramount Network in 2020.

The series hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Michael Caleo. Daniel O’Hara also executive produces and directs multiple episodes. Sophie Gardiner and Rupert Ryle-Hodgesare executive producers for Chapter One Pictures alongside Nicole Clemens. David Scinto and Louis Mellis, the writers of the original film, also serve as executive producers with James Levison onboard as producer. The series is produced by Chapter One, Anonymous Content, and VIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to explore these beautifully crafted characters a decade before we met them in the original story,” said Caleo. “This series has been a great passion of mine for many years and I cannot wait to see it come to life with this amazing cast.”

(Pictured, from left to right: Emun Elliott, James McArdle, Sarah Greene, Stephen Moyer, Tamsin Greig)