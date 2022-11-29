‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Star Reneé Rapp Signs With WME

Reneé Rapp has signed with WME for agency representation in all areas.

Rapp is an actor and singer is best known for her role in Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” She stars in the HBO Max comedy series, which is now in its second season, as Leighton, a closeted lesbian at Essex College who comes from an affluent family.

Though “The Sex Lives of College Girls” marked her TV debut, Rapp became a breakout star on Broadway in 2019 when she took over the role of Regina George from Taylor Louderman in the “Mean Girls” musical. She earned the role after winning the 2018 Jimmy Award for best actress for starring in a production of “Big Fish.”

As a recording artist, Rapp recently signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP “Everything to Everyone” on Nov. 11. She will tour with the project throughout the month of December and also has her first late-night talk show live performance on Nov. 29 on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Rapp is then scheduled to perform at a handful of her own intimate concerts in LA (12/6), NYC (12/13), Boston (12/15) and Atlanta (12/18).

“[I thought], I can do music on the side, like, I can just hustle,” Rapp told Variety in a recent interview. “And now I’ve just kept acting, because it keeps supporting the music … Acting was my way into tricking everyone that I warranted attention.”



Rapp continues to be represented by Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.