‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Adds Dan Levy, Six Series Regulars

Dan Levy has joined “Sex Education” Season 4 at Netflix.

Levy will appear in a recurring guest star role during the season. Joining him are six new series regulars, who are: Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Filming on the new season is currently underway.

Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her Ivy League college. The character details for the other new additions to the cast are being kept under wraps. Levy is currently under an overall deal with Netflix, which he signed in September 2021 following “Schitt’s Creek’s” historic wins at the Emmys that same year.

In Season 4 of the popular series, following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Asa Butterfiield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

Other returning cast members for Season 4 of the series include Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro. A number of cast members have announced they will not be back for the new season, namely Simone Ashley, who played Olivia, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, Patricia Allison as Ola, and Rakhee Thakrar, who played school teacher Emily Sands.

Laurie Nunn created “Sex Education” and serves as executive producer. Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor are also executive producers, with Clare Couchman co-executive producing. Callum Devrell-Cameron and Rem Conway are producers. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland are directors on Season 4. The writing team also includes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola. Eleven produces the series for Netflix.