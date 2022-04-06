‘Severance’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV Plus

Crank up the defiant jazz: “Severance” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV Plus.

In the Ben Stiller-directed workplace thriller, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Along with Scott, “Severance” stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

Apple TV Plus’ second-season renewal for “Severance” comes just ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale, which launches Friday. The episode, titled “The We We Are,” will see the team discover troubling revelations, per the streamer.

“Severance” is created by Dan Erickson who serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville, as well as Stiller (who directed the majority of Season 1), Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions alongside Arquette and Scott. The drama hails from Endeavor Content.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement Wednesday. “It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!”

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, added. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

See the “Severance” Season 2 announcement video from Apple TV Plus below.