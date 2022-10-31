‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast, Including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban

“Severance” has added eight new cast members for Season 2.

The Apple series has cast: Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”), Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The French Dispatch”), Merrit Wever (“Unbelievable,” “Godless”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One To One”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”).

The castings come as principal photography begins on the second season of the Emmy-winning mystery thriller series. They joining returning Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of ‘Severance,’” said “Severance” director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

The first season of “Severance” received widespread acclaim upon its launch in February 2022. The series ultimately picked up 14 Emmy Award nominations, winning the awards for best music composition and best main title design.

Per the official logline, the series “follows Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.”

Dan Erickson created “Severance” and serves as executive producer. Stiller directs and executive produces for Red Hour Films, with Scott, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive producing as well. Richie Schwartz of Red Hour also executive produces. Arquette will be a producer on Season 2. Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) is the studio.

The complete first season of “Severance” is now streaming on Apple TV+.