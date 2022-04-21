Seth Meyers Slams ‘Pervy’ Ted Cruz for ‘Disturbing’ Thoughts on Mickey Mouse and Pluto Having Sex

Seth Meyers dragged Ted Cruz for discussing Mickey Mouse and Pluto having sex in reaction to the escalating fight between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor is battling Disney over the company’s opposition to his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which forbids classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis said Disney “crossed the line” by saying it would work to overturn the law, and now he’s trying to terminate Disney’s standing as a self-governing district.

“I think there are people who are misguided trying to drive, you know…Disney stepping in saying, in every episode now they’re going to have Mickey and Pluto going at it,” Cruz said on his podcast while criticizing Disney’s support for the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Come on, guys! These are kids! You can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

“Texas Senator Ted Cruz whined about Disney’s opposition to Florida’s recent ban on discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, by painting this incredibly disturbing image that we now all have to live with,” Meyers said on the April 20 episode of “Late Night.”

Meyers asked Cruz, “Which Cinemax package do you have? And just remember: Anytime you come up with some kinky idea involving two cartoon characters, pornography has already beaten you to it.”

“The point is: Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom,” Meyers continued. “I’d hate to hear why he thinks it’s called ‘Splash Mountain.’”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue on Cruz and Disney’s battle against DeSantis in the video below.