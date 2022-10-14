Seth Green Says Bill Murray ‘Picked Me Up by My Ankles’ and ‘Dropped Me in the Trash’ at Age 9: ‘I Was Horrified and Just Cried’

Seth Green is the latest actor to come forward with a story accusing Bill Murray of inappropriate behavior. The Robot Chick co-creator and “Austin Powers” actor revealed on the “Good Mythical Morning” YouTube show (via Uproxx) that he was only nine years old when he had a physical altercation with Murray backstage at “Saturday Night Live.”

“When I was nine years old, I did a spot on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday,” Green said, adding that he killed time backstage by watching television. Murray was the host of that particular “SNL” episode.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green said. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’”

Although Green’s mom suggested that her son move so that Murray could sit wherever he wanted, Green remained steadfast and refused to give up the seat. The comedian said, “Are you this much of a jerk? This rude to tell a nine year old to get out of your chair. What is this power play?”

“He picked me up by my ankles,” Green said. “Held me upside down…He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Variety has reached out to Murray’s representative for comment.

Green’s story comes on the heels of Geena Davis’ revelation that Murray was allegedly inappropriate with her during the making of their 1990 comedy “Quick Change.” Davis said Murray tried to use a massage device on her during their first meeting and later screamed at her on set.

Murray’s on-set conduct was in the new earlier this year after Searchlight Pictures suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, which was to star Murray. As reported by Variety, filming was halted over complaints about Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set. The film has yet to back back into production. Reports surfaced this week that Murray had to pay a $100,000 settlement to a crew member on the film after attempting to kiss her and straddling her on set.

Watch Green’s full appearance on “Good Mythical Morning” in the video below.